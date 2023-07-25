Man arrested after jumping out of moving car in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man is in custody after police say he jumped out of a moving vehicle.

Blake Weinzapfel was arrested after police say they tried to pull him over for driving recklessly.

Eventually, police say the car pulled onto 5th Street in Mount Vernon and Weinzapfel jumped from the car and took off running.

They were able to find Weinzapfel and took him into custody. He told them he ran because he has never had a driver’s license.

He’s facing several charges including reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

