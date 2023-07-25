Birthday Club
Man accused of escaping authorities in Warrick Co. makes court appearance

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is an update on the man accused of escaping as he was being arrested over the weekend in Warrick County.

[Previous: Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt]

Keyvan Fellows is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.

He made his initial court appearance Tuesday on an escape charge.

Indiana State Police say he got away from law enforcement at Warrick Trail Apartments Saturday morning. He was arrested Monday afternoon in Evansville.

Authorities say he was still wearing his handcuffs.

Keyvan S. Fellows
Keyvan S. Fellows(Vanderburgh County Jail)

