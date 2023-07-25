Man accused of escaping authorities in Warrick Co. makes court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is an update on the man accused of escaping as he was being arrested over the weekend in Warrick County.

Keyvan Fellows is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.

He made his initial court appearance Tuesday on an escape charge.

Indiana State Police say he got away from law enforcement at Warrick Trail Apartments Saturday morning. He was arrested Monday afternoon in Evansville.

Authorities say he was still wearing his handcuffs.

Keyvan S. Fellows (Vanderburgh County Jail)

