Lane restrictions planned for I-69 in Evansville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are being planned for I-69 in Evansville.

Officials say that’s set to happen on or around Monday, July 31.

They say crews will begin temporary lane restrictions in both the north and south bound lanes of traffic of I-69 at the crossing of Pollack Avenue.

Lane restrictions will allow for spot improvements to the roadway.

Those restrictions are expected to be in place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and last about a week.

