ISP: Men accused of trading child porn across state lines

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two suspects were arrested during a multi-state investigation spanning from Missouri to Daviess County, Indiana.

In June, authorities received a tip that Matthew Taylor, a 24-year-old Montgomery man, possibly had child pornography.

Indiana State Police say they conducted a search warrant of his home and arrested him for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. Additionally, officers say electronics were seized from his home.

Taylor was arrested again for Possession of Child Pornography after those devices were searched, according to state police. Investigators tell us they also found evidence that a man in Missouri was trading child pornography with Taylor.

Law enforcement officials in Missouri began an investigation into Stephen Earl Raymond Marez of Farmington.

Police say they pulled Marez over for a traffic violation and seized his cell phone after questioning him.

According to officers, investigators found child pornography videos in Marez’s phone while conducting a search warrant.

Marez was arrested on felony child pornography charges.

Matthew Taylor, 24, Montgomery, IN (Daviess County Sheriff)

Stephen Earl Raymond Marez, 31, Farmington, MO (Indiana State Police)

