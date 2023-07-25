Birthday Club
Intense heat for the end of the week

First 100-degree temps possible
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -This week’s heat wave will ramp up temperatures and humidity through the end of the work week.  Highs may reach 100 degrees by Thursday and Friday with heat index values nearing 110 during the hottest part of each day.  The last time the temperature hit 100-degrees was on July 6 last year.  A few scattered storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday, and again on Saturday.  Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70s, so we will have a head start on near-record heat by the end of the week.   The heat wave will last into the first half of next week.   Advisories for excessive heat will likely be issued for the end of the week.

