‘Hockey Heroes’ Program Brings Kids With Special Abilities onto the Ice

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - “Ladies and gentleman, it’s too much for Mr. Incredible,” said 15-year-old Jack Hurm as he sat aside the ice rink.

As Jack would say, he likes to skate, “super fast.”

Jack Hurm had just finished a fun day on the ice rink, something he normally is not able to do. But thanks to the new Hockey Heroes program, kids with any sort of special needs are able to get out on the ice and try something new.

“It was my favorite day, I’ve been a good boy,” said Jack.

Hockey Heroes was created by Shelley Barber, a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant in Owensboro, Kentucky. She spends so much of her time with kids with special needs, and she wanted to give them a chance to try something new.

“They come in and they look at me the first time, and they’re like, I can’t do this,” said Barber. “The parents are hesitant. You get onto the ice and they’re like, ‘oh, I don’t know.’ And then they get out there, hitting the puck and just skating around. It’s amazing to see them light up.”

Abigail, one of the participants, was being pulled around in a sled by a volunteer as her grandmother watched on.

“It’s wonderful,” said Robin Phelps. “She can’t do a whole lot, she can’t talk or walk, so seeing her doing this is really amazing.”

Another young boy, Levi, was having a blast trying out skating for the first time in his life.

“He’s just really happy,” said Megan Clary, Levi’s Mom. “He’s excited to be included, so I love to see him jump around and play.”

Checking back in with Jack after his long day, he was so proud of his hockey skills, he thought a trophy may be in order. And when asked about how many times he hit the puck?

“I don’t know, I didn’t keep count.” Jack proceeded to fake fall asleep in the bleachers.

It certainly was a busy and fun-filled day for the kids and parents in attendance.

The Hockey Heroes program is made possible thanks to the volunteers, the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association, and the program’s founder, Shelley Barber.

If you or someone you know is interested in the program, reach out to Shelley at Shelleybarber1104@yahoo.com or her phone at 270-952-2944. You can also check out the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association on Facebook.

