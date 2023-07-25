Highway 41 shut down after crash on Riverside Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highway 41 was shut down after an accident Monday evening in Evansville.

According to dispatch, they received the call at 6:10 p.m. for the crash on Riverside Drive and Highway 41.

Evansville Police say two cars were involved and a third vehicle was damaged by debris from the accident.

We’re told one of the drivers has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Crews has the road closed for a few hours while the scene was being cleared.

