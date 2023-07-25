FJ Reitz High School Football Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Panthers are coming off of their best season since 2016, having gone 10-1 last year. They went undefeated in regular season play.

Their season coming to an end against Boonville in the sectional in a tough one-point loss. Reitz does return a lot of talent both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The team has been working out all summer and even participating in some friendly scrimmages with other schools.

Some members of the team have also been receiving college offers and making commitments. There will be much more coverage of these players later on in the season.

Head Coach Cory Brunson discussed the offseason program and what to look forward to.

“We were definitely pleased with the season,” said Coach Brunson. “It definitely was a tough round two loss, but there’s definitely a lot of things that we can build off of.”

“There are a lot of things that we do well, and we want to build on those things that we did do last year.”

Coach Brunson was also not too concerned about struggling from roster turnover, thanks to returning most of last year’s team.

“We got a lot of guys back, we’ve worked hard in the offseason, winter and spring, and we had a good summer so we are glad football is back and we’re ready to go.”

Senior Defensive Lineman Calab Utley talked about the role of being a leader.

“We try to hold everyone accountable,” said Utley. “Somebody speaks out when they’re not supposed to, we do push ups, we run bulls, we do pushups for everything. Even when we’re in the weight room, if someone doesn’t show up, we hold them accountable, they’ll have to run or they’ll do some type of discipline. And we just try to do that and hold everyone to the same standard.”

Finally, Hayden Summers, senior wide receiver and safety, looked ahead to the new talent that could fill any roster holes.

“We’ve been really blessed these past couple of years to be a young team, so a lot of the spots are filled and there’s younger guys coming up,” said Summers.

“They’ve stepped up and took the responsibility. I don’t really think we’ll struggle with those spots. As long as we play as a team, we welcome those guys up, show them the ropes, I think we’ll be just fine.”

The team kicks off their season with a matchup against Harrison on Friday, August 18.

