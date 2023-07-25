Evansville Police hoping to ID suspect in recent scams

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Have you seen him? The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be involved in a local scam.

According to police, a con artist claiming to be a law enforcement official has been calling residents in the area and demanding they pay money in order to release a warrant.

We’re told the scammer might tell potential victims they will issue a warrant if they don’t pay instead.

Unfortunately, officers say several people have fallen victim to this scam recently.

As reported in an EPD social media post, the man in the photo has met with victims in Evansville to collect their money as part of the scam.

If you have information on his identity, you’re urged to call the EPD Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7994.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.