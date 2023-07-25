Birthday Club
Dust Bowl tournament arrives in Owensboro

By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -The 50th annual Dust Bowl tipped off on Monday as organizers prepared for a full tournament.

According to Dust Bowl President Byron Owen, there are five divisions, 20 teams and 242 players this year.

He said that since 2014 he’s helped run the tournament, and it’s been a part of his life for even longer.

“I’ve watched all of them,” he explained. “Since I was 13 years old.”

According to the event website, the goal of the tournament is “to bring together people of all races, colors, religions, nationalities, and ages.”

Owen said it’s grown over time.

The tournament is set to continue through July 29, with games each night.

As always, the Dust Bowl is being held at Kendall-Perkins Park, and it’s free to attend.

