Downtown Evansville works to keep Main Street clean with Adopt-A-Block

Newscast Recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s downtown businesses are appreciating the effort of the Adopt-A-Block program to keep Main Street clean.

Downtown Evansville has been working to beautify Main Street with help of sponsorships.

Local businesses say they’ve noticed Downtown Evansville employees picking up trash and putting in mulch.

Hometown Nutrition has been operating on Main Street for two years. Owner Lainie Grubbs says keeping the streets clean is vital for the redevelopment of downtown.

”It’s nice to know we keep it so clean in here and make our customers so happy,” she explains. “It’s nice to know when they go outside, as well, they are getting taken care of just as much.”

Businesses wanting to take part can learn more by clicking here.

