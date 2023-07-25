Birthday Club
Crash in Spencer County causing traffic jam near Blue Bridge

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials confirm an accident is causing traffic delays for many drivers heading into Owensboro.

According to Spencer County Dispatch, crews were called to an accident on Highway 161 Tuesday afternoon.

Although not many details are being given, officials tell us they are expecting to share a press release later today.

There is no word on when the area is expected to be cleaned up for traffic.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

