Cornholers from across the world make their way to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, cornhole players from around the world have gathered to test their might in the American Cornhole Organization’s World Championships.

The Championships draw a crowd not only of pros gunning for prizes, but also backyarders and tailgaters, taking advantage of the opportunity to get in on the action.

There are plenty of players like Steve Engebretson, who drove around 7 hours from just outside of Detroit all the way down to Owensboro Kentucky.

“First time to Owensboro, second Worlds,” says Engebretson.

The upstairs of the Convention Center is open-play, so anybody can show up and get matched up. Your opponent could be from just across the Ohio River, or just across the pond.

Enter the self-proclaimed “Cornish Cornholer,” Tom Collins.

“Last year, me and my wife came to California, and as we were traveling around that state, we saw this bean bag game all over the place,” says Collins.

Hailing from Cornwall, England, he’s one of the tournament’s national competitors.

“Then we came back, and I was watching a documentary about golf and they were playing it on this documentary. I was like, ‘there’s that bean bag game again!’ So I googled it, and it turns out, it’s called cornhole,” explains Collins.

Joined by fellow competitor and Englishman Matt Bailey, they took an idea that started in Matt’s Pub, the Par Inn, and made it a reality.

They decided to learn how to play the “bean bag” game before taking their talents to the states.

“We’re going to hopefully bring this game back to England in a bigger scale,” says Bailey, “In Cornwall, there’s only one pub, which is my pub, that does it. There are throughout the country, only a dozen or so.”

To see where the real magic happens though, you’ve got take the stairs.

“Downstairs, all of the main division competitions are going on, and everything will culminate in our doubles on Friday and our Singles Championship Crown on Saturday,” says Michael “Fin” Walter, one of the event organizers.

He says that even if you aren’t an official pro, they want you here. Whether you’re the king of your cul-de-sac or the queen of your tailgate, they can find a spot for you.

“The entire city is the ACO family. We just haven’t met you yet, so come on in. Be a part of it, bring your game, bring your A game, bring your Z game. We’ll get your Z game to an A game,” says Walter.

Event organizers say to come on out and see who’s going to be crowned king, or for the first time, queen, of cornhole come this Saturday.

