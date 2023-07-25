Birthday Club
Construction crews in Evansville navigate hot weather conditions

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are expected to hit the 100s later this week. Construction crews across Evansville are working in extreme weather conditions and one project manager says they have a plan in place for the heat on the way.

Daniel Schmitt is a utility superintendent with Blankenberger Brothers Incorporated and is managing the road construction project off Oak Grove.

“Every year it get’s like this, it’s just really dry and then we’ll get the rains and then you get the instant humidity so it’s just one of the, one of our working conditions every year,” said Schmitt.

Schmitt says seven to about 20 people are working on the Oak Grove Road construction project. Schmitt says they’re making a few adjustments to their schedule in light of the anticipated high temperatures.

“Some of our crews will be starting a little earlier trying to get a little more done before the main heat of the day but then again just taking breaks and just keeping an eye on everybody,” said Schmitt.

He says crew members take breaks in the trucks and are encouraged to drink lots of water throughout the day.

Schmitt tells us this is a City of Evansville project where they will widen Oak Grove Road and add turning lanes to the street. He says they started the project on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

