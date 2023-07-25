Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

City Henderson parts ways with Assistant City Manager

Newscast Recording
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday afternoon, officials announced by mutual agreement the separation of Heath Cox as Assistant City Manager.

The Board of Commissioners agreed it’s in the best interest of both the City and Cox to end his contract, but did not elaborate as to why.

The City says there are no immediate plans to fill the position of Assistant City Manager.

We are waiting to receive the “Term of Separation Agreement”. Stay with 14 News as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Tons of loose, unpacked marijuana washed up on Florida’s Neptune Beach, enough to cover parts...
Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
generic crash
Highway 41 shut down after crash on Riverside Drive
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side

Latest News

Struggles of back to school shopping
Parents, teachers struggle with back-to-school shopping
43rd anniversary of the unsolved murder of Terri Howell
43rd anniversary of the unsolved murder of Terri Howell
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Cornhole World Championships held in Owensboro
Cornholers from across the world make their way to Owensboro