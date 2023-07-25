City Henderson parts ways with Assistant City Manager

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday afternoon, officials announced by mutual agreement the separation of Heath Cox as Assistant City Manager.

The Board of Commissioners agreed it’s in the best interest of both the City and Cox to end his contract, but did not elaborate as to why.

The City says there are no immediate plans to fill the position of Assistant City Manager.

We are waiting to receive the “Term of Separation Agreement”. Stay with 14 News as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.