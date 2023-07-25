Birthday Club
Award-winning songwriters to take over Henderson for 13th Sandy Lee Watkins Festival

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 20 award-winning songwriters will return to Henderson for the 13th annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters festival.

According to a release, the event will take place Downtown Henderson beginning Wednesday night.

The festival will raise money for local nonprofits in the Henderson community.

Officials say the live performances will be held at two venues: The Elm and Rookies Sports Bar and Restaurant.

Each venue will have live shows each night of the festival. The schedule and information regarding single-session tickets or festival passes is available online at Sandyleesongfest.com.

You can also view the schedule down below.

