Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas, according to authorities.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Tons of loose, unpacked marijuana washed up on Florida’s Neptune Beach, enough to cover parts...
Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
generic crash
Highway 41 shut down after crash on Riverside Drive
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side

Latest News

A student in Wisconsin works as a professional mermaid and teaches others.
This university student teaches others how to be mermaids with certified classes
Board of Commissioners meeting held in Henderson
City Henderson parts ways with Assistant City Manager
Struggles of back to school shopping
Parents, teachers struggle with back-to-school shopping
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York.
Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network
43rd anniversary of the unsolved murder of Terri Howell
43rd anniversary of the unsolved murder of Terri Howell