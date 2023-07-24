Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vanderburgh County Health Dept. warning parents of Cupkin recall

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.
Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a product recall.

Officials say that’s due to stainless-steel cups containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

[Related Story: Cupkin children’s cups recalled due to high levels of lead]

According to a release, the recall is for improperly manufactured 8 oz. and 12 oz. models of Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless-Steel Children’s Cups sold in pairs.

Vanderburgh County Health officials say both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint.

“Cupkin” is printed on the front bottom of the cups.

The health department says consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them.

A release shows you can contact Soojimus for a full refund. Soojimus toll-free number is 888-721-0096, and available to call Monday through Friday from 12p.m. to 4p.m. CST, or you can contact them online at Cupkin.com.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department also says they will be providing information on lead testing and scheduling lead tests over the next couple of weeks. You can attend those fairs and events on:

  • July 27 Vanderburgh County Fair from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
  • August 1 National Night Out at C.K. Newsome Center from 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • August 5 Baptist town Emancipation Festival at Lincoln School Playground from 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • August 5 Marshallese Health Fair at C.K. Newsome Center from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Rail cam captures person nearly hit by train in Princeton (Source: Virtual Railfan)
Rail cam captures person nearly hit by train in Princeton
Rail cam captures person nearly hit by train in Princeton (Source: Virtual Railfan)
Rail cam captures person nearly hit by train in Princeton (Source: Virtual Railfan)
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for SR 57 in Evansville
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for SR 57
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side