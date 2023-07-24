Vanderburgh County Health Dept. warning parents of Cupkin recall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a product recall.

Officials say that’s due to stainless-steel cups containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

According to a release, the recall is for improperly manufactured 8 oz. and 12 oz. models of Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless-Steel Children’s Cups sold in pairs.

Vanderburgh County Health officials say both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint.

“Cupkin” is printed on the front bottom of the cups.

The health department says consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them.

A release shows you can contact Soojimus for a full refund. Soojimus toll-free number is 888-721-0096, and available to call Monday through Friday from 12p.m. to 4p.m. CST, or you can contact them online at Cupkin.com.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department also says they will be providing information on lead testing and scheduling lead tests over the next couple of weeks. You can attend those fairs and events on:

July 27 Vanderburgh County Fair from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

August 1 National Night Out at C.K. Newsome Center from 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

August 5 Baptist town Emancipation Festival at Lincoln School Playground from 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

August 5 Marshallese Health Fair at C.K. Newsome Center from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

