EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County fair kicks things off starting Monday.

The fair is kicking off early in the morning with all exhibit buildings open to the public at 3 p.m. and all the rides opening at 5 p.m.

The fair’s official opening is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

