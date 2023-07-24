Trial for former Evansville Youth Baseball leader canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show the trial for the former Youth Baseball leader accused of stealing thousands of dollars has been canceled.

Evansville police arrested Eric Cooper back in August of 2022 after he was accused of stealing more than $6,000 from the league.

According to a filing, it was canceled due to an agreement of parties.

This was after our 14 News Investigation aired regarding Evansville South Baseball’s Popcorn Fundraiser.

Police say Cooper used the money in different areas across the city.

A hearing in the case is now scheduled for Tuesday.

