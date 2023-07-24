School supply giveaway happening in Henderson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a school supply giveaway this weekend in Henderson.
It’s the “Hands over Henderson” school supply giveaway.
It’s put on by HPD and the Henderson NAACP.
It’ll be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
It’s first come, first serve at the John F. Kennedy Center.
There will be backpacks, pencils, paper, child safety I-D cards, and more.
The event is totally free.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.