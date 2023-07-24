Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

School supply giveaway happening in Henderson

School supplies
School supplies(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a school supply giveaway this weekend in Henderson.

It’s the “Hands over Henderson” school supply giveaway.

It’s put on by HPD and the Henderson NAACP.

It’ll be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s first come, first serve at the John F. Kennedy Center.

There will be backpacks, pencils, paper, child safety I-D cards, and more.

The event is totally free.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after McLean Co. women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Japanese Chaff Flower
How this pesky plant is taking over the Ohio River Valley
Road work generic
Road near Santa Claus closed for 2 weeks
WFIE Traffic Alert
Repairs closing bridge in McLean Co. for 30 days
Owensboro woman charged after gun in purse goes off near business