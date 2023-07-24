Road near Santa Claus closed for 2 weeks

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for Spencer County drivers.

As of Monday, State Road 245 near Santa Claus is closed for the next two weeks.

Crews are replacing pipes under the roadway.

Every weekday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. the road will be closed from County Road 1675 North to County Road 550 East.

Officials encourage you to use US 231 to State Road 162 as a detour.

