Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Road near Santa Claus closed for 2 weeks

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for Spencer County drivers.

As of Monday, State Road 245 near Santa Claus is closed for the next two weeks.

Crews are replacing pipes under the roadway.

Every weekday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. the road will be closed from County Road 1675 North to County Road 550 East.

Officials encourage you to use US 231 to State Road 162 as a detour.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after McLean Co. women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Repairs closing bridge in McLean Co. for 30 days
Evansville intersections closed for sewer work
Evansville intersections closed for sewer work
Evansville intersections closed for sewer work
Evansville intersections closed for sewer work
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for SR 57 in Evansville
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for SR 57