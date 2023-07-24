Birthday Club
Repairs closing bridge in McLean Co. for 30 days

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT
McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for McLean County drivers.

Contractors are working on repairs at the Livermore Bridge.

That’s on US 431 over the Green River.

Kentucky Transportation Officials say this will involve work both on and under the bridge.

They say temporary traffic signals will be installed while work is underway.

They expect it to be complete in the next 30 days.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

