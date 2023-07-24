Repairs closing bridge in McLean Co. for 30 days

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for McLean County drivers.

Contractors are working on repairs at the Livermore Bridge.

That’s on US 431 over the Green River.

Kentucky Transportation Officials say this will involve work both on and under the bridge.

They say temporary traffic signals will be installed while work is underway.

They expect it to be complete in the next 30 days.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.