Rail cam captures person nearly hit by train in Princeton

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A live rail cam on YouTube captured the moment a person was nearly hit by a train in Princeton.

The camera from “Virtual Railfan” is up at the crossing on Broadway.

Click here to see a live stream of the camera. You can go back up to 12 hours.

It shows late last Wednesday night a pedestrian casually walking across the track, seemingly unaware they were a second from being hit.

The Facebook page “Gibson County News & Talk” shared the video last week. Since then, it’s had more than 13,000 views.

Sheriff Bruce Vanoven tells us it takes a train traveling 55mph more than a mile to stop.

“Citizens are reminded to always follow the rules of the road and obey all signs and signals when walking.  Also don’t be distracted by electronic devices. Failure to be aware can be deadly,” said Sheriff Vanoven.

He says the only safe place to walk across tracks is at designated pedestrian crossings.

