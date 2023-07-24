Owensboro woman charged after gun in purse goes off near business

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A customer had a close call after a gun went off near them in Owensboro.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a firearm discharge in the 400 block of Carlton Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Google Maps shows the only business on the 400 block of that road is a bowling alley.

Police say they discovered a handgun in a purse had been negligently fired near a customer of the business. We’re told a bullet hole was found in a chair in an adjacent lane.

Officers say an Owensboro woman, identified a 30-year-old Mary L. Boarman, had two guns inside her purse.

The firearms were collected and logged into evidence, according to the police department.

Officials say Boarman is charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

