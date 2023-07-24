Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro woman charged after gun in purse goes off near business

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A customer had a close call after a gun went off near them in Owensboro.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a firearm discharge in the 400 block of Carlton Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Google Maps shows the only business on the 400 block of that road is a bowling alley.

Police say they discovered a handgun in a purse had been negligently fired near a customer of the business. We’re told a bullet hole was found in a chair in an adjacent lane.

Officers say an Owensboro woman, identified a 30-year-old Mary L. Boarman, had two guns inside her purse.

The firearms were collected and logged into evidence, according to the police department.

Officials say Boarman is charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after McLean Co. women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Japanese Chaff Flower
How this pesky plant is taking over the Ohio River Valley
School supplies
School supply giveaway happening in Henderson
Road work generic
Road near Santa Claus closed for 2 weeks
WFIE Traffic Alert
Repairs closing bridge in McLean Co. for 30 days