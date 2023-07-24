Owensboro singer-songwriter holds record deal celebration

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A country singer-songwriter and Owensboro native paid the city a visit Sunday night to celebrate his most recent accomplishment.

Singer-Songwriter Colt Graves is back in Owensboro to celebrate his newly signed record deal with Timbaland.

“[It’s] surreal, very surreal,” said Graves. “It went from working every single day like ya know I worked 10 hours a day to being able to walk away from that to actually do what I love, what’s in my heart. And to be able to help the rest of my team ya know maximize on what they do as well it’s been incredible.”

Graves said the record deal is giving him the chance to leave his position at Moore Automotive to pursue his music career full time.

“This is the hometown roots right here so this is the place,” said Graves. “If you think about music in Owensboro you think about Brasher’s. I’m good friends with Andy as well.”

Co-owner of Brasher’s Lil Nashville, Andy Brasher says they were proud to host the event and celebrate Graves’ most recent accomplishment.

“We consider ourselves tapped in to our, not only our music scene but music from ya know all around,” said Brasher. “And we are just so excited. Colt is a friend of our and we’re so proud of him.”

Others from the community came out to Brasher’s Lil Nashville to hear live music and support family members.

Teresa Richeson says her son, Allen Richeson the 2nd, co-wrote Colt Graves’ single, “Dirt On Me” released back in May. “I am like so proud of Allen,” said Richeson. “He’s chased his dreams for years, but it makes me even prouder that Colt as a friend to him has actually scooped him up under his wing.”

Graves said he is extremely blessed and encourages people don’t quit and keep going for their dreams.

The celebration is set to end at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Anyone 21 and up is free to stop by.

