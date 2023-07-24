New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is now open for business on the east side of town.

Officials with Frankie’s Restaurant say they officially opened up shop last week.

According to the Facebook page, it’s open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. except on Tuesdays.

The menu is pretty big, with breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

It’s located on Logan Drive near the White Castle off Morgan Avenue.

