New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is now open for business on the east side of town.

Officials with Frankie’s Restaurant say they officially opened up shop last week.

According to the Facebook page, it’s open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. except on Tuesdays.

The menu is pretty big, with breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

It’s located on Logan Drive near the White Castle off Morgan Avenue.

