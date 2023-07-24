Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

New building on Haynie’s Corner to house hotel and restaurant

New building at Haynie's Corner
New building at Haynie's Corner(WFIE)
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A hotel, restaurant, and yoga studio are coming to Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner.

That’s according to the owners of a new three story building at 2nd and Jefferson Avenue.

They say the restaurant will be known as the Cosmic Egg and will feature a café, pizzeria, and bar.

There’s no word yet on when it will open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after McLean Co. women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Japanese Chaff Flower
How this pesky plant is taking over the Ohio River Valley
School supplies
School supply giveaway happening in Henderson
Road work generic
Road near Santa Claus closed for 2 weeks
WFIE Traffic Alert
Repairs closing bridge in McLean Co. for 30 days
Owensboro woman charged after gun in purse goes off near business