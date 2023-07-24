New building on Haynie’s Corner to house hotel and restaurant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A hotel, restaurant, and yoga studio are coming to Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner.

That’s according to the owners of a new three story building at 2nd and Jefferson Avenue.

They say the restaurant will be known as the Cosmic Egg and will feature a café, pizzeria, and bar.

There’s no word yet on when it will open to the public.

