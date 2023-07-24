New building on Haynie’s Corner to house hotel and restaurant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A hotel, restaurant, and yoga studio are coming to Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner.
That’s according to the owners of a new three story building at 2nd and Jefferson Avenue.
They say the restaurant will be known as the Cosmic Egg and will feature a café, pizzeria, and bar.
There’s no word yet on when it will open to the public.
