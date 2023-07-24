Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Neglected and abandoned horse population growing, rehab ranch says

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving horses being left behind. (Source: WECT)
By Lauren Schuster and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – The abandoned horse population is growing at an alarming rate, according to a rehab ranch in North Carolina.

Prices for food and medication have doubled or tripled since the pandemic, making it difficult for owners to afford to care for the animals.

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving horses being left behind.

Horton’s Rehab Ranch in southeastern North Carolina focuses on rehabilitating and rehousing horses, but is at full capacity.

Once the horses are strong and healthy again, they are adopted out to a good home, but the ranch said people aren’t buying horses like they used to.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Police lights generic
Explosives found inside suspicious package in Ohio County
An SUV crashed into an assisted living facility in Massachusetts on Monday.
SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized
Texas showdown at border over floating barriers
FILE - Officers responded to two dozen separate shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59...
Police: 6 slain, 27 wounded by gunfire over violent weekend in Chicago