Natcher Bridge partially shut down after semi crash in Daviess County

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several roads are shut down after two semis crashed Monday afternoon in Daviess County.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened at the intersection of US-60 E. and US-231 N.

County officials say the intersection and Natcher Bridge westbound are expected to stay closed for several hours.

According to Sheriff Brad Youngman, debris from the cargo and the accident itself are covering the road.

Officials tell us two people received non-life threatening injuries in the crash. We will keep you updated when the roads are reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

