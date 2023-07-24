Birthday Club
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show the murder charge against Michael Thomas has been dropped.

He was arrested after a body was found last August inside a home on South Linwood Avenue.

[Previous: EPD releases new details in ongoing murder investigation]

Police say 57-year-old Patrick White had been reported missing more than a month earlier.

They say his body was found covered in a tarp and wrapped in twine.

The coroner says he died of a gunshot wound.

According to Thomas’ arrest affidavit, he claimed his girlfriend shot White.

Officials with the prosecutor’s office say they are not able to comment on why the case was dismissed.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

