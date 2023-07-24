Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

7/24 Monday Sunrise Headlines
7/24 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Some areas of the Tri-State are experiencing a stormy start to the week.

While others are preparing for high 90′s to sweep the area.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has your forecast.

Right now, Indiana State Police is searching for a man they say escaped from an arrest over the weekend in Warrick County.

What officials say you need to do if you see Keyvan Fellows.

New on sunrise, the trial for the former Youth Baseball leader accused of stealing thousands of dollars has been canceled.

It comes as the trial for Eric Cooper was scheduled to start this morning.

The horse who made a famous run away trip down U.S. 41 back in 2021 has entered retirement.

We have the story of how “Bold and Bossy” made it from the Ellis Park race track to the streets.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

