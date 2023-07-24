Birthday Club
Man to face charges after chase in Ohio Co., police say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says a man lead them on a chase after responding to a physical domestic call.

According to a release, when officers arrive on scene the suspect had already left.

While patrolling in the area where the vehicle was last seen, deputies found it near Keystop gas station on U.S. highway 231.

Deputies say they tried pulling the vehicle over, but the driver sped off. The suspect then drove into a residential driveway before going around into the backyard.

The sheriff’s office says then the suspect rammed into an officer’s cruiser before driving back through residential properties.

A release shows the driver almost hit a Beaver Dam police cruiser head on while nearing the intersection of Bruce School Road and U.S. Hwy 231.

The suspect continued down Rochester Road to Green River before he slowed down to a very slow speed, authorities say. He then attempted to get a deputy to come to the passenger side window.

The sheriff’s office says that deputy stayed at a safe distance before the suspect took off again.

Eventually, the suspects vehicle went off the road and flipped over.

Officers say they then began treating the suspect for medical care until EMS arrived.

According to a release, deputies found a shotgun in the vehicle.

The suspect was later identified as 42-year-old John Anderson.

Authorities say there will be charges pending.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

