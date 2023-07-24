Birthday Club
Local partnership sets to bridge the gap between hospitals and recycling

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hospitals and recycling are generally two things you might never pair together, but a partnership between Berry Global and Deaconess is proving otherwise.

Deaconess Midtown is collecting uncontaminated items like medical tool packages, which will be taken to advanced recycling facility Nexus Circular.

500 pounds of medical plastics are being transported and broken down each week, a sign the partnership is making an impact on landfill waste.

“It’s been the coolest thing. I have really gotten to know a lot of the local community organizations through this,” explains Julia Pearl of Healthcare Plastics Recycling. “But even more I think it’s shown that there is a passion for sustainability just outside of, you know, maybe the people like myself that work directly in sustainability.”

Officials say the resin produced by this process is able to be incorporated into many of their products and are hoping to partner with a customer looking to use this type of plastic.

