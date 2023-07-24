INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for SR 57

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are being planned for State Road 57 on this week.

According to a release, crews will begin to restrict SR 57 near the Evansville Regional Airport Thursday, July 27.

They say traffic will be restricted to one lane to allow crews to patch concrete and do joint repair to the roadway.

Officials say the project is expected to last through the end of August.

