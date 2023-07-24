Birthday Club
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for SR 57 in Evansville
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are being planned for State Road 57 on this week.

According to a release, crews will begin to restrict SR 57 near the Evansville Regional Airport Thursday, July 27.

They say traffic will be restricted to one lane to allow crews to patch concrete and do joint repair to the roadway.

Officials say the project is expected to last through the end of August.

