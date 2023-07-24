How this pesky plant is taking over the Ohio River Valley

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana officials are asking for your help in an effort to get rid of an invasive plant spreading across the Tri-State.

The Japanese Chaff Flower is a plant native to regions of Asia and is now growing in every county in Indiana touching the Ohio River.

The plant is fast growing and can grow up to six feet in the shade. Chaff Flower can threaten other plants in the area by crowding out native plants.

Morgan Schitter of the Warrick County Soil and Water Conservation District says the plant can spread by seeds stuck to your pets or clothes.

“You want to make sure you check yourself really carefully for any seeds that might be on your boots or on your pants or shorts or anywhere just so you’re not walking around and dropping off more seeds,” he tells 14 News.

Officials ask anyone who finds the plant on their property to report the sighting by calling 1-866-NO-EXOTIC.

