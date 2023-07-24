Hotter, Isolated Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The temperatures will surge above normal this week behind humid southerly winds. Becoming mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps climb to 90-degrees. There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms through this early afternoon. The primary severe weather threat is damaging winds. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with a low of 70-degrees.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday afternoon behind southwesterly winds. The severe weather threat is low. Tuesday night, partly cloudy and muggy as lows only drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny and breezy as high temperatures remain above normal in the lower 90s.

