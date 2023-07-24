Hot, humid with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Dog Days of Summer have arrived. Hot and humid days, punctuated by scattered thunderstorms will be the rule through the work week. Daily highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s, while overnight temps will only drop into the middle 70s. The most likely time for storms will be during maximum afternoon heating. Main threats from storms will be lightning and locally heavy rainfall. This pattern should hold through Friday, with slightly cooler temps arriving over the weekend. Heat index values will top near 100 each day.

