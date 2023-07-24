Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hot, humid with scattered storms

Heat index near 100 each day
7/24 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Dog Days of Summer have arrived. Hot and humid days, punctuated by scattered thunderstorms will be the rule through the work week. Daily highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s, while overnight temps will only drop into the middle 70s. The most likely time for storms will be during maximum afternoon heating. Main threats from storms will be lightning and locally heavy rainfall. This pattern should hold through Friday, with slightly cooler temps arriving over the weekend. Heat index values will top near 100 each day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

7/24 14 First Alert Sunrise
7/24 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Hotter, Isolated Storms
14 First Alert Forecast 10pm 7/23