Henderson Back to School Readifest kicking off Tuesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Back to School Readifest is set to kick off Tuesday.

That event will take place at South Middle School from 9 a.m. to noon.

Readifest aims to make sure all students have access to resources and information before classes start.

Community partners also attend to share information to students.

It’s all ahead of when Henderson students go back to school on Wednesday, August 9.

