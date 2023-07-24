Birthday Club
Hazleton Family shares connection to Oppenheimer Film

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZLETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film hit theaters Friday.

The Vinson family in Hazleton, Indiana, says their great aunt Melba Phillips worked closely with Julius Robert Oppenheimer, widely known for participating in the building process of the first atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer and Melba Phillips were both American Physicists. Her great nephew Cliff Vinson says Phillips made major contributions to science.

“She moved through different schools and another professor finally sent her, got her sent to Berkeley and then that’s where she met Robert Oppenheimer and worked with him on some projects,” said Vinson.

He says together they developed the Oppenheimer-Phillips effect back in 1935.

According to the New York Times, the effect provided an explanation for some of the “unexpected” reactions of distinct kinds of subatomic particles.

Vinson says he and his wife haven’t yet seen the Oppenheimer film, but they plan to.

“I feel bad that according to what I hear that Melba’s not in it because they could actually make a movie about her for what she did for herself and for other women,” said Vinson. “I mean, she was a leader in what she did and I’m proud to know her.”

He says Phillips was every intelligent, wrote multiple books and worked for Albert Einstein at one point in her life.

Phillips died in November of 2004 at the age of 97. His great aunt now has a monumental marker at Oakland College, and he says some of her artifacts are held at a local library.

