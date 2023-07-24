Funeral arrangements set for former Allendale Fire Chief

MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for former Allendale Fire Chief.

According to his obituary, David Speth died last Monday at 72 years old.

His visitation will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Short-Cunningham Funeral home in Mt. Carmel.

His burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Allendale Cemetery.

Speth’s obituary states he retired from the fire department after over 50 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vicky, three children, and five grandchildren.

