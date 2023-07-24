Former Morganfield Police Officer pleads guilty to misconduct charges

MORGANFIELD, KY (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on a former Kentucky law enforcement officer.

We told you in earlier this year, former Morganfield Police Officer Stefon Douglas had been charged with theft and official misconduct.

Stefon Douglas pleaded guilty to those charges last Thursday.

As a part of his agreement, he has been sentenced to 90 days in jail, that he wont have to serve, as long as he doesn’t commit another crime in the next two years.

I checked back in with Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler who says he is still broken hearted over this situation.

”This is not an easy job by no means. But it is far easier than some make it. It is too easy to not go down this road,” Chief Deibler said.

Stefon Douglas served as a sheriff’s deputy, drug task investigator, and a police officer for three different western Kentucky agencies.

“Do you think it’s good that he is admitting guilt to these charges?”

“Yes, I think it’s better for the tax payers that he plead. It’s better for him, it’s better for his family,” Chief Deibler said.

Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says Douglas saved lives and had a positive impact on the community through the use of Narcan, but that impact came to an end when Deibler says Douglas took money from a man at a traffic stop and had drugs in his patrol car that he didn’t turn in.

Chief Deibler says he reported the misconduct immediately, leading to the charges of theft and official misconduct back in March.

“I love Stefon to death, I love his family and I wish them nothing but the best. But I took an oath, and you deserve, the citizens deserve a guy who is willing to make those difficult decisions,” Deibler said.

But Chief Deibler says he wouldn’t have brought Douglas back to the department he started his law enforcement career with, had Douglas previous employer, the city of Henderson, checked a box.

That would have informed the state law enforcement council of issues.

Documents I obtained from the city of Henderson in an open records request said Douglas failed to do his job as a law enforcement officer, information Chief Deibler did not know about.

That happened under the leadership of the former Henderson police chief, Heath Cox.

“You’ve got too many chiefs in the profession that are not willing to make those difficult decisions, or they forgot who they’re serving. I don’t know.”

As for Douglas, Deibler says he should not be able to serve as a peace officer in Kentucky again.

The law says in part, “a peace officer’s certification shall be revoked if he or she pleads guilty to, is convicted of, or enters an Alford plea to various misdemeanor offenses.”

“I hope he can forgive himself and I hope the community can forgive him going forward,” Deibler said.

