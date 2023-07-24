Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EVSC launching new parent portal to replace previous platform

Newscast Recording
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC announced Monday morning parents will have a new place to see how their child is doing at school.

It’s called the PowerSchool Parent Portal.

Officials say it’ll replace their current parent access platform.

With this platform, you’ll be able to see grades, schedules and much more.

Officials write on Facebook that parents will get an email with more information in early August.

EVSC starts heading back to class on August 7 with last names A through J.

Students with last names K through Z return a few days later on August 9.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after McLean Co. women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

File video of Stefon Douglas from 2016
Former Morganfield Police Officer pleads guilty to misconduct charges
Local partnership sets to bridge the gap between hospitals and recycling
Local partnership sets to bridge the gap between hospitals and recycling
Japanese Chaff Flower
How this pesky plant is taking over the Ohio River Valley
School supplies
School supply giveaway happening in Henderson