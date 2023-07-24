EVSC launching new parent portal to replace previous platform

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC announced Monday morning parents will have a new place to see how their child is doing at school.

It’s called the PowerSchool Parent Portal.

Officials say it’ll replace their current parent access platform.

With this platform, you’ll be able to see grades, schedules and much more.

Officials write on Facebook that parents will get an email with more information in early August.

EVSC starts heading back to class on August 7 with last names A through J.

Students with last names K through Z return a few days later on August 9.

