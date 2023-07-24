Evansville’s Lilly King starts strong at world championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rietz graduate Lilly King is swimming for another year in the World Aquatics Championships.

It’s underway now in Fukuoka, Japan.

She’s now headed to the 100 meter breaststroke final, which is 6:45 a.m. central Tuesday.

In the semi-final, King came in number two behind rival Ruta Meilutyte.

King is also racing in the 50 meter and 100 meter breaststrokes.

In 2022, King earned 5 medals and broke a world record.

It brings her Aqua and Olympic medal total to 38.

King earned her spots at this years worlds by sweeping the National Championships.

