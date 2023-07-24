Birthday Club
Evansville intersections closed for sewer work

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s two traffic alerts for drivers in Evansville.

The intersection of St. George Road and Hitch and Peters Road will be fully closed until Friday for sewer work.

Evansville Water and Sewer utility officials say no traffic will be allowed.

Drivers should use US Hwy 41, Lynch Road, or Oak Hill Road.

Also in Evansville, we told you all the way back in September about the Evansville Redevelopment Commission having its eye on improvements at a busy eastside intersection, over near Oak Grove and Burkhardt.

Well as of Monday, it’s happening.

The commission has greenlit the use of Tax Increment Finance dollars to widen the roadway near the intersection and upgrade drainage underneath the asphalt as the Promenade continues to expand.

TIF dollars are created by raising property tax rates in certain areas set to see new development.

