Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who escaped police custody in Warrick County has been found after a several day manhunt that began on Saturday, according to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder.

We’re told Keyvan S. Fellows was caught just before 2 p.m. on Governor Street in Evansville.

Officers say he was able to escape Saturday morning after being detained near the Warrick Trail Apartments.

We’re told he managed to get away from law enforcement officials while wearing handcuffs.

Monday afternoon, officials say he was found by Warrick County Sheriff deputies and US Marshals Task Force members. We’re told he was still wearing handcuffs.

Sheriff Wilder says an escape charge will be tacked onto his other charges.

