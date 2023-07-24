Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt

Keyvan Shamaal Fellows
Keyvan Shamaal Fellows(Indiana State Police)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who escaped police custody in Warrick County has been found after a several day manhunt that began on Saturday, according to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder.

We’re told Keyvan S. Fellows was caught just before 2 p.m. on Governor Street in Evansville.

Officers say he was able to escape Saturday morning after being detained near the Warrick Trail Apartments.

We’re told he managed to get away from law enforcement officials while wearing handcuffs.

Monday afternoon, officials say he was found by Warrick County Sheriff deputies and US Marshals Task Force members. We’re told he was still wearing handcuffs.

Sheriff Wilder says an escape charge will be tacked onto his other charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Police lights generic
Explosives found inside suspicious package in Ohio County
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Natcher Bridge partially shut down after semi crash in Daviess County
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
Lilly King at World Swimming Championship
Evansville’s Lilly King starts strong at world championship