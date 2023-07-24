Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright set to return on Monday at Arizona

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is expected to come off the injured list to start Monday at Arizona
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game...
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By MATT CARLSON
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is expected to come off the injured list to start Monday at Arizona.

The 41-year-old Wainwright was placed on the 15-day IL on July 5 because of shoulder irritation. The three-time All-Star could throw around 65 pitches against the Diamondbacks.

Wainwright went 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts last year, helping St. Louis win the NL Central. But he is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA in his 18th major league season.

After a series of cortisone injections and bullpen sessions, Wainwright said there’s a “dramatic difference” in his pitches, with more life, bite and late movement. Speaking before Sunday's game at the Chicago Cubs, manager Oliver Marmol said this is the best Wainwright has felt all season.

Wainwright was charged with seven runs, four earned, and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings in a 15-2 loss at Miami on July 4 in his last major league start

But he is confident he is ready to return.

“When I finally got healthy and passed some tests and strength tests and the ball started coming out nicely, they said ’Hey, are you ready to pitch because we could use you in the spot?'” Wainwright said. “Dude, I said I’m ready.”

“I said I’m not coming back if I’m going through the same problems and things,” he added. “I will not come back because it’s not fair to the team.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after women vanish on Owensboro trip
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
UPDATE: Police continue searching for Warrick Co. escapee
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, scores on a sacrifice fly by Cody Bellinger as St. Louis...
Hot-hitting Bellinger homers again as Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 to take series
FILE - James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an...
St. Louis Fed president Jim Bullard, one of the central bank’s most hawkish members, stepping down
A suburban Chicago man faces firearm charges after police say he told officers he accidentally...
Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder
FILE - Alabama coach Brad Bohannon talks with the team in the dugout after Alabama rallied in...
Indiana man center of gambling probes involving Alabama, Cincinnati baseball, AP sources say