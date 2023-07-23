Wiener dogs highlight the day at Ellis Park, in the Dachsund Derby Qualifiers

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Horses weren’t the only ones racing at Ellis Park on Saturday. So were the dogs, as the qualifying races, for next Saturday’s Dachsund Derby were held.

The top five finishers in each heat, advance to next week, and in heat one, here they go. A collision right after the start, but 2-year old “Woodford” is on a mission. He is rolling down the stretch, and he will win it. Couple more finishers there, who will also move on to next week.

Now, heat 2: here they come. This is a wild one. The two leaders here, just stop, but the two right behind them know just what to do, and they will both tie for first. One of those who tied there, is “Ellie Sparkles”, last year’s defending champion.

“She won the championship last year, and we came back in, to see if she’d race again or not. She did,” said Leanne Stauder, owner of the dachsund, “Ellie Sparkles”. “She likes her food, doesn’t she Andi?” “Yes, she loves it,” said Andi Stauder, who’s Leanne and Paul Stauder’s daughter. “She seen her bowl at the end, and she just comes right for it.”

The Dachsund Derby championship will be held next Saturday, July 29, at Ellis Park.

