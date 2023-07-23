Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Sunny skies and high temperatures expected next week

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our high temperature will reach the mid-to-upper 80s, for what we expect to be the coolest day of the next week. The coming week may also bring us brief, isolated showers along with the high temperatures. We may also have isolated thunderstorms in parts of the tri-state overnight tonight.

There’s a slight chance, usually around 20%, of isolated rain for most of the next week. These showers could turn into storms, but if they do they’re not expected to be severe.

Our high temperatures next week will hover around the mid-90s, with a chance of our heat index values nearing triple digits. This is a risk primarily on Wednesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
KYLE DIEGO BROWN
Masked man shoots up victim’s parked car, EPD officers say
Lifeguards rescue drowning child in Owensboro
Lifeguards rescue drowning child in Owensboro
What happens to abandoned homes in Evansville?
What happens to abandoned homes in Evansville?
Purple Loosestrife flowers
Why this purple plant has many Tri-State officials concerned

Latest News

Sunnier skies overhead this week as our temperature starts to climb
Sunnier skies overhead this week as our temperature starts to climb
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Sunnier skies overhead this week as our temperature starts to climb
14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 7/21