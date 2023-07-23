Sunny skies and high temperatures expected next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our high temperature will reach the mid-to-upper 80s, for what we expect to be the coolest day of the next week. The coming week may also bring us brief, isolated showers along with the high temperatures. We may also have isolated thunderstorms in parts of the tri-state overnight tonight.

There’s a slight chance, usually around 20%, of isolated rain for most of the next week. These showers could turn into storms, but if they do they’re not expected to be severe.

Our high temperatures next week will hover around the mid-90s, with a chance of our heat index values nearing triple digits. This is a risk primarily on Wednesday through Saturday.

