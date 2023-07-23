Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting in Daviess County.

First responders were dispatched to a gas station on the 3800 block of Carter Road early Sunday morning for a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told deputies he was driving eastbound on the Audubon Parkway near Owensboro shortly after 3 a.m. when an unknown vehicle came beside him.

The victim claims the driver of the vehicle would pass him and then slow down several times.

According to deputies, the victim heard numerous gunshots and then realized he had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies tell us.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this crime, deputies ask you to message them on Facebook or call Detective Matt Fitzgerald at 270-685-8444.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

