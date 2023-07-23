Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside Owensboro

Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a...
Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting in Daviess County.(MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting in Daviess County.

First responders were dispatched to a gas station on the 3800 block of Carter Road early Sunday morning for a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told deputies he was driving eastbound on the Audubon Parkway near Owensboro shortly after 3 a.m. when an unknown vehicle came beside him.

The victim claims the driver of the vehicle would pass him and then slow down several times.

According to deputies, the victim heard numerous gunshots and then realized he had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies tell us.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this crime, deputies ask you to message them on Facebook or call Detective Matt Fitzgerald at 270-685-8444.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
‘Do not approach!’: Police searching for escapee near Evansville
KYLE DIEGO BROWN
Masked man shoots up victim’s parked car, EPD officers say
Lifeguards rescue drowning child in Owensboro
Lifeguards rescue drowning child in Owensboro
What happens to abandoned homes in Evansville?
What happens to abandoned homes in Evansville?
Purple Loosestrife flowers
Why this purple plant has many Tri-State officials concerned

Latest News

CHLOE ELIZABETH CULVER
EPD: Rowdy woman restrained after crashing car while high
‘Cars for a Cause’ to directly benefit Evansville animal shelter
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Search continues after women vanish on Owensboro trip
Evansville group speaks out against cluster munitions
Evansville group speaks out against cluster munitions